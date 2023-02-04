Signaturefd LLC Has $673,000 Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 82.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cloudflare by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Cloudflare Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NET opened at $59.43 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,285 shares of company stock worth $24,079,576 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

