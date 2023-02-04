Signaturefd LLC Has $686,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also

