Signaturefd LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 163,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,907 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on EL shares. TheStreet upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.09.

Shares of EL opened at $269.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.13. The stock has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $324.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

