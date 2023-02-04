Signaturefd LLC Has $710,000 Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,938 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 286.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 439.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STM shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($52.17) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.