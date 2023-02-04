Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 689,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 85,870 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $209,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Schlumberger by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 21,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,615,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,796,000 after buying an additional 619,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 430,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after buying an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 352,679 shares of company stock worth $19,717,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

