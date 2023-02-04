Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 112,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $110.19 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.27.

