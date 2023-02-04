Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $209.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.77. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

