Signaturefd LLC Purchases 512 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after purchasing an additional 535,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 157.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 254,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,348,000 after acquiring an additional 155,676 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth $23,092,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 226.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,159,000 after acquiring an additional 79,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ResMed Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,022,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,232,386. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $224.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $262.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. ResMed’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

