Signaturefd LLC Purchases 884 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,971 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,869,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,023,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,263 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,877,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,485,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,260,000 after purchasing an additional 983,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

RF opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

See Also

