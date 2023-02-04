Signaturefd LLC Sells 135 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 93.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,418,000 after purchasing an additional 557,144 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,256,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

ECL opened at $153.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $192.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

