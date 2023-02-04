Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $210.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Silicon Laboratories traded as high as $184.91 and last traded at $181.79, with a volume of 24195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SLAB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Stories

