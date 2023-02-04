Simon Property Group (SPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $129.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $149.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

About Simon Property Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 850.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading

