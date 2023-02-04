Skyline Champion (SKY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Skyline Champion to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.50 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, analysts expect Skyline Champion to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of SKY stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.