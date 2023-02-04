Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Up 10% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $35.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sleep Number traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.67. 96,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 338,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNBR. StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $1,229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 67.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at $378,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 144.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $826.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

