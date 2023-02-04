SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.79, but opened at $17.00. SLM shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 1,365,299 shares trading hands.

The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on SLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SLM by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 26.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in SLM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

