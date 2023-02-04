SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) vs. IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Head to Head Survey

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartRent and IonQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $110.64 million 5.67 -$71.96 million ($0.51) -6.20 IonQ $2.10 million 518.94 -$106.19 million ($0.54) -10.19

Profitability

SmartRent has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartRent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SmartRent and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -62.30% -23.75% -17.16% IonQ -1,158.58% -11.94% -11.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SmartRent and IonQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 7 0 2.88 IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67

SmartRent presently has a consensus price target of $6.66, indicating a potential upside of 110.62%. IonQ has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.73%. Given SmartRent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than IonQ.

Risk and Volatility

SmartRent has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartRent beats IonQ on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.