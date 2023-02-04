SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 132,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

