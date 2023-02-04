SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $392.00 at Barclays

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $396.00 to $392.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEDG. Cowen boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $347.24.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $316.00 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.69 million. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,682,425 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also

