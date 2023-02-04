SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $42.16 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

