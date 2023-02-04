Spire (NYSE:SR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

SR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Spire Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. Spire has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,169,000 after purchasing an additional 60,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,318,000 after purchasing an additional 136,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spire by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,082,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Spire by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

