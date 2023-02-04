Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Splunk by 18.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 217,201 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Splunk by 20.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,091 shares of the software company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Splunk by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,849 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $20,078,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.45.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

