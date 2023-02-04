Spire Wealth Management Sells 507 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,206,000 after acquiring an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 60.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

CMS opened at $62.75 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.