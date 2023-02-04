Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

SPRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $68.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.27. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.38.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

