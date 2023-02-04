SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,931.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,931.13 ($23.85).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,825 ($22.54) to GBX 2,050 ($25.32) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.94) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,664 ($20.55) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,835 ($22.66) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Price Performance

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,757 ($21.70) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,706.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,684.38. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,405 ($17.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £18.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,792.86.

SSE Cuts Dividend

About SSE

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.45%.

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.