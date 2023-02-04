Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.40 EPS.

Starbucks Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.22. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,767,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $153,043,000 after buying an additional 27,079 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 78,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 96,064 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 392,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after buying an additional 144,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.