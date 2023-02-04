Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,986 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.61% of Stifel Financial worth $33,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $283,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $67.47 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

