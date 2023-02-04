Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 30,866 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,468 call options.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $72,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 657,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,307.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock worth $511,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $1,347,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $74,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $122,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 79.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 172,877 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 577.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:QS opened at $9.23 on Friday. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 5.36.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

