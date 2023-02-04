Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 183,433 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the average volume of 136,194 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $11.80 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

