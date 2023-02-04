Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Hanesbrands Put Options (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 48,783 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 559% compared to the average volume of 7,401 put options.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.55. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

