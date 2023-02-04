StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $249.53 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 121.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 27.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

