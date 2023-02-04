StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.03) by ($0.18). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 120.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

