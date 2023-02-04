StockNews.com Lowers RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

RGC Resources Price Performance

RGCO opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 37.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in RGC Resources by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

Featured Articles

