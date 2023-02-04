StockNews.com Lowers Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

VOYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Voya Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.64.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Voya Financial stock opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $73.43.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Articles

