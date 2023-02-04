Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.32.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $283.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.