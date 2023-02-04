Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 77,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 255,737 shares.The stock last traded at $47.88 and had previously closed at $47.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Sunoco Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). Sunoco had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Articles

