SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Trading Up 10.1%

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $345.58 and last traded at $344.93. Approximately 897,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,045,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.55.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $862,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

