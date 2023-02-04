Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 349,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 1,455,672 shares.The stock last traded at $4.24 and had previously closed at $3.99.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TBLA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.43.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
