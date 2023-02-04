Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 349,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 1,455,672 shares.The stock last traded at $4.24 and had previously closed at $3.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBLA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.43.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $332.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.