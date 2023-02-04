Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.85-$4.10 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.80-$0.90 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. On average, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $109.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -993.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average is $114.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.