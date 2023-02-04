Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TSHA. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.