Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Robert W. Baird

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSHA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.73.

TSHA stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. Research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

