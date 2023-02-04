TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,844 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Edison International by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

NYSE EIX opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.77. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.09%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

