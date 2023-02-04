TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $113.81.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.