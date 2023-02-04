TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,235,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $532,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,365 shares of company stock worth $34,927,325. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $430.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.