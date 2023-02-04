TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Major Shareholder Purchases $12,100,000.00 in Stock

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Shuxiang Zhang acquired 10,000,000 shares of TD stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $12,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,800,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
TD Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLG opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.30. TD Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.19.
TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.89 million during the quarter. TD had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.78%.
TD Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of metal products and provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the Commodities Trading Business and Supply Chain Service Business segments. The Commodities Trading Business segment is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers.
