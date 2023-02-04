Teck Resources Limited Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

TECK stock opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.