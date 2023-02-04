Teck Resources Limited Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $42.72 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,166 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 594.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,075,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.