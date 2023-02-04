Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

