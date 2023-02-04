Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered Teck Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities lowered Teck Resources from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$55.63.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$57.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.09. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$32.68 and a 52-week high of C$58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

