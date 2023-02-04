Ternium (NYSE:TX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

TX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ternium from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Ternium Trading Down 0.6 %

TX opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.55. Ternium has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.92). Ternium had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,552,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,647 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,117,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,008,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 267,200 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after acquiring an additional 211,356 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ternium

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

