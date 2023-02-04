Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Increased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,923,746 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 9.2% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $689,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.41. The company has a market cap of $601.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

